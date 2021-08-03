Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,425,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

