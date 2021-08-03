Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $355.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a one year low of $175.83 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

