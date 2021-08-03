Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.