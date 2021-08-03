Virtue Poker (VPP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $334,081.00

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $334,081.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00100502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,089.35 or 0.99871410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.04 or 0.00847023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

