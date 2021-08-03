Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.79 on Tuesday, reaching $234.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.01. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $457.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

