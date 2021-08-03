Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after buying an additional 810,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

