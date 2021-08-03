Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,157 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after buying an additional 173,211 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

NYSE:AMH opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

