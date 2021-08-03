Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 459,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NYSE TMHC opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

