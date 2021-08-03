Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.62. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,083. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.