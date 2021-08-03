Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 121,141 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,141 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of ProPetro worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.