Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 41,116 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,116 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 613,786 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

