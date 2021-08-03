Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,676,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $184.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.