Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.75. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

