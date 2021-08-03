Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given New GBX 560 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 479.90 ($6.27) on Monday. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 438.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £948.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

