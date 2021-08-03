W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Shares of GRA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.11 and a beta of 1.46. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRA shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

