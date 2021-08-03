Wagerr Price Down 6.6% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $5,057.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00233501 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,412,684 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

