Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,354. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.