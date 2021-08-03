Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.93. The company had a trading volume of 270,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,498. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $228.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

