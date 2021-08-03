Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.6% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $9.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.04. 270,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $248.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

