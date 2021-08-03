Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $401,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. 8,664,030 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.