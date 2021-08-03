Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 327,293 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

