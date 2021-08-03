Wealth CMT Has $13.48 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth CMT lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 8.8% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,553. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

