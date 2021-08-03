Wedbush Comments on Match Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.17 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $161.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.22. Match Group has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,796,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

