Wedbush Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $67.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.05.

ICPT stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $575.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $55.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 128,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

