Wedbush Weighs in on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $41.36 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

