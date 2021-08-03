Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 84.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 134,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,625. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

