Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

