Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
