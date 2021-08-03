Wells Fargo & Company Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $325.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $322.58 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $349.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of -115.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,650,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $218,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

