Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,823.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.