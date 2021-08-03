Western Digital (WDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WDC opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.21. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

