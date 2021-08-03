Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Up 34.7% in July

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the June 30th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

