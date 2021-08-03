Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.33 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $203.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

