Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies traded as high as $87.23 and last traded at $85.29, with a volume of 11515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

