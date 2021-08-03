Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies traded as high as $87.23 and last traded at $85.29, with a volume of 11515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.
In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.81.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WAB)
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
