WHALE Price Reaches $9.65 on Major Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $9.65 or 0.00025396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $60.53 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,979.35 or 0.99928585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00846413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

