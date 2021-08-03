Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,248 shares of company stock worth $13,972,832 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of WHR opened at $221.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

