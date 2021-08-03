Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.75

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 1882332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,721,816. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,725.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

