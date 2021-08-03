WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002664 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $752.43 million and $30.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041706 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008240 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002257 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 934,822,260 coins and its circulating supply is 734,822,259 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.