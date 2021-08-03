WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $1.03

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $754.84 million and $30.91 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00041063 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008263 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 934,738,410 coins and its circulating supply is 734,738,409 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

