WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

WildBrain stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

