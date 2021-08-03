Willdan Group (WLDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.21 million, a PE ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

