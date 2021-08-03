William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55. Hologic has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,600,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.