Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Sells $160,324.65 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $160,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mahesh Sadarangani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.92. 350,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,619. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $177.82. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 182.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

