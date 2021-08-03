Winpak (TSE:WPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.14

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.14 and last traded at C$40.93, with a volume of 38419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

WPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Pi Financial raised shares of Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC set a C$40.47 price objective on shares of Winpak in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$299.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.722125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

