WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 24.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,279,000 after acquiring an additional 204,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of WNS by 48.9% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth $998,000.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.89. 153,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,002. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.