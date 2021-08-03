Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $38.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:WWW opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

