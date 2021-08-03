WOM Protocol (WOM) Achieves Market Cap of $8.11 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $554,418.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00061700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00806868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00094031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042217 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

