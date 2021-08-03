Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.08. 996,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward has a 52 week low of $73.81 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

