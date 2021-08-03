WOWswap (WOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $7.48 or 0.00019564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $183,160.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00141578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.34 or 1.00040166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.80 or 0.00846852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

