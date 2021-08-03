Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Sells $40,980.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $40,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James A. Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $45,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 218,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,061. The company has a market capitalization of $261.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Friday.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.