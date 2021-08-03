Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits Market Capitalization of $593,008.82

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $593,008.82 and approximately $4,328.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $308.70 or 0.00808464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00100784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00141283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,158.42 or 0.99934947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.38 or 0.00846911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.